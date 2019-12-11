Housewife Seeks For Divorce Over Lack of Care

A 20-year-old woman, Shafa’atu Umar on Wednesday prayed a Shari’a court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna to dissolve the union between her and Shamsu Sulaiman, her husband for lack of care.

The complainant who resides at Tudun wada area told the court that the defendant had abandoned her when she was four months pregnant.

“I left his house because he doesn’t provide for me, and he refused to come and see me in my parent’s house; they were the ones that took care of me and my pregnancy.

“When I was in labour, my sister called him to inform him about the condition, but he never came neither did he send any money for hospital bill,” she said.

She noted that she had delivered a lifeless baby after doctor’s advice for a cesarean operation.

She said she was no longer interested in the marriage and wanted a divorce.

The defendant denied the claim, saying the complainant left his house with no misunderstanding between them.

He said that he tried to make peace with his wife but to no avail, adding that the complainant should return the N45, 000 dowry he gave her in exchange for divorce.

The judge Malam Dahiru Bamalli after listening to both parties requested for the presence of the couples’ guardian in court.

The complainant guardian Umar Malam who was in court said that his daughter would not return to the defendant house, praying the court to dissolve the union.

He noted that the dowry was N30,000 not N45,000 as mentioned by the defendant.

Malam said that the defendant sold some of his daughter’s belongings and urged the court to assist to recover the items.

The judge adjourned till Feb. 18, for the defendant to present his father in court.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

