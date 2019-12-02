Husband Dragged to Court over Physical Assault and False Accusations.

Ramatu Adamu, a nursing mother and resident of Kabala Costain area of Kaduna dragged her husband, Dauda, to a Shari’a court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna on Monday, for assaulting her and accusing her of infidelity.

According to Ramatu, her husband frequently beats her and also accuses her of sleeping around with other men.

She prayed the court to dissolve the five year old marriage saying she was fed up and no longer interested in the union.

The case was first heard on Nov. 18, and the complainant was ordered to bring her witnesses to court at the resumed hearing on Monday.

Mrs Basira Abdulakarim, a guardian to the complainant, who also served as witness, said the defendant had been assaulting her ward, and that she had tried to intervene on many occasions.

However, the defendant denied the allegations against him saying they were untrue and that he still loved his wife and prayed the court to give him time to try reconciling with her.

The judge Malam Murtala Nasir, adjourned the case to Dec. 17, for the couple to explore chances of reconciliation, as well as for ruling.

