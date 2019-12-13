Breaking News

ICPC Declares Lawmaker Wanted

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Thursday declared wanted a member of the House of Representatives, Shehu Koko Mohammed for failure to appear before the Commission in an ongoing investigation against him.

Rasheedat A. Okoduwa, Director, Public Enlightenment, ICPC, on behalf of the Chairman, in a statement, said “Hon. SHEHU KOKO MOHAMMED is hereby declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for his failure to appear before the Commission, for an ongoing investigation against him.

“Hon. Mohammed, an indigene of Kebbi State, is currently serving as an Honourable Member representing the Maiyama/Koko/Besse Federal Constituency at the National Assembly. He was born on 16th June 1978 (41 years old) and is dark in complexion.

“His current address is Wamban Koko Campaign Office, Jega Road, Maiyama, Kebbi State.

“Anyone who has useful information on his whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station, or call ICPC Toll-Free lines: 0803-123-0280, 0803-123-0281, 0803-123-0282, 0705-699-0190, 0705-699-0191 and 0800-CALL-ICPC (0800-2255-4272),” the statement said.

Author: NewsAdmin

5117 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
NYSC: Considers Amputee for Presidential Award, Pays N32m for Artificial Limbs
by
We Deeply Regret The Sad Incidence – Peace Mass Transit
by
BREAKING: AGF Malami Takes Over Sowores Case From DSS

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

December 2019
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Headlines »