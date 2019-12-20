Breaking News

Impeachment: President Trump Requests Immediate Impeachment Trial in Senate

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, International News, Politics

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he wanted the Senate to launch the impeachment trial immediately.

Trump made this known on his Twitter page late on Thursday.

“So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial.

“Actually, they have zero proof of anything, they will never even show up.

“They want out. I want an immediate trial!” Trump wrote.

On Wednesday, Trump became the third president in U.S. history to be impeached when the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted to find him guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Author: NewsAdmin

5187 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
BREAKING: PDP Youth Leader, 3 Others in Car Crash, 1 Killed
by
BREAKING: EFCC Picks up Adoke on Arrival from Dubai
by
Kogi: Governor Bello Dissolves, Re-appoints More Aides

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

December 2019
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Headlines »