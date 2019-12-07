IPOB Claims Responsibility for Attack on Amaechi

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said its members were responsible for the attack on Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Confirming the incident via his Twitter handle, Amaechi had said he was attacked by “misguided Nigerians” while attending an event on climate change in Madrid, Spain on Friday. The Minister also confirmed that he was rescued unhurt by the Spanish police.

However, IPOB said the attack was the order of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, the group has no personal issue against Amaechi, adding that the attack was carried out as part of a plot targetted at particular politicians.

He said it was the same order that led to the attack on former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg, Germany, in August.

The spokesman also said similar fate awaits “all corrupt politicians who brought hardship to the people.”

“It is not a personal problem against him. It is a standing order against all of them and we are looking for all of them,” he said.

“It is based on the standing order given by our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to IPOB, Spain, to beat the minister of transport, Chibuike Amaechi.

“IPOB is warming all those corrupt politicians who brought hardship to the people that we are waiting for them anywhere we meet. We will continue,” he added.

“We are telling the whole world why they must be dealt with because they are not sincere to the people to the suffering citizens.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

