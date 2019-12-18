Jigawa Govt to Build 95 Mosques in the State

The Jigawa State Government has opened a tender for the construction of 90 Friday congregational and five daily prayer mosques, across the 30 constituencies of the state.

Isma’il Ibrahim, the spokesperson, office of the Secretary to the State Government, made this known in a statement in Dutse on Tuesday.

According to him, the Chairman, Tender Board Committee and Permanent Secretary, Administration and Finance in SSG’s office, Muhammad Dagaceri, said the bid opening is for the second quarter of 2019.

Mr Ibrahim disclosed that 200 contractors are bidding for the contracts.

He added that, the representative of the state’s Due Process and Project Monitoring Bureau, Ghali Mu’azu, said the process of selecting the contractors would be transparent, fair and just.

Commenting on behalf of the bidders, the representative of Danfatu and Sons Nigeria Ltd., Yusif Saminu, expressed satisfaction with the bid opening process.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

