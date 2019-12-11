Breaking News

Jigawa Govt. Set to Spend N60m on Convenience

by NewsAdmin
The Jigawa Government has approved N60m for building public toilets in Auyo, Gagarawa and Kiyawa Local Government Areas(LGAs) of the state.

Alhaji Ibrahim Hannun-Giwa the state’s Commissioner for Water Resources, stated this on Wednesday in Hadejia while paying a courtesy visit on the Emir of Hadejia Alhaji Adamu Abubakar-Maje.

He said the toilets would be built in motor packs, hospitals, markets, schools and other public places.

The commissioner said the project was part of government’s effort aimed at declaring the areas Open Defecation Free (ODF).

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Alhaji Nasiru Mahmud, Hanun-Gwiwa urged the emir to caution his subjects against open defecation to curtail spread of communicable diseases.

Responding, Abubakar-Maje, represented by the Galadima of Hadejia, Alhaji Usman Abdulazeez, assured the commissioner of the emirate’s cooperation towards total eradication of open defecation in the entire state.

He promised to communicate the request to districts and village heads for enforcement.

In a vote of thanks, the Chairman, Auyo LGA, Alhaji Umar Musa- Kalgwai, thanked government for its commitment towards ending open defecation in the area

