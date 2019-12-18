Breaking News

JUST IN: Buhari Swears In Ngige’s Wife, Eight Others As Permanent Secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore-in nine permanent secretaries to their ministries.

One of them is Evelyn Ngige, wife of the Minister of Labour and Employment.

The new permanent secretaries were appointed from across the six geopolitical zones. They include:
Mr Hassan Musa
Mr Aliyu Ahmed
Mrs Olusola Idowu
Mr David Andrew
Mr Umar Tijanni
Dr Nasir Gwarzo
Mr Nebeolisa Anako
Mr Tope Fashedemi
Mrs Evelyn Ngige (wife to the Minister of Labour and Employment)

The permanent secretaries while taking their oaths of office were advised not to allow personal interests overshadow the responsibilities which they are assigned.

President Buhari presided over the ceremonies earlier before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

