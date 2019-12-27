Kano Governor Bans Men and Women from Entering Same Tricycle

Kano State Government has banned persons of opposite genders from plying same commercial tricycles across the state from January, 2020.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje revealed this on Wednesday at the closing ceremony of 77th annual Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) organised by Zone A of Muslim Society of Nigeria (MSSN) held at Bayero University, Kano.

Mr Ganduje said the state government is committed towards upholding Islamic values.

Commercial tricycles, popularly known as ‘A daidaita sahu’ in Kano, were introduced by a former governor of Kano, Ibrahim Shekarau, as a means of transportation for women only.

This was after Mr Shekarau’s government banned commercial motorcyclists from conveying women. Since Mr Shekarau’s exit as governor, however, tricycles have been allowed to carry people of both sexes, a move the state government has now said will be changed.

