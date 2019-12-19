Breaking News

Kogi: Governor Bello Dissolves, Re-appoints More Aides

While thanking them for their service since he assumed office in 2015, the governor asked them to see themselves as a member of the family.

Bello who spoke to journalists after a valedictory session of the Council told the outgoing members to advise the government whenever the need arises.

Mr Kingsly Fanwo who was formerly the Director-General, Media and Publicity to the governor, is now Special Adviser on Information and Communication.

The finance commissioner, Idris Hashiru is now Special Adviser on Budget and Planning.

However, the governor retained the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Folashade Ayoade Arike.

Similarly, the state Accountant General, Momoh Jibril, the state Auditor General, Mallam Yakubu Okala and the Chief Press Secretary to the governor Mallam Muhammed Onogu were reinstated.

Governor Bello had in November sacked all his special advisers, senior special assistants, special assistants and some heads of boards.

