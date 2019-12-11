Long Time Grudge Against PDP Women Leader Made Us Burnt Her Alive, Man Confesses

Ocholli Edicha, who is suspected to have led a gang of political thugs to set the home of Mrs Salome Achejuigu, the PDP women leader in Kogi State on fire, said he carried out the act because of long time feud with her.

Edicha confessed that he had been nursing a grudge against the woman before the Nov. 16 governorship election.

Edicha, who spoke with newsmen shortly after been paraded on Tuesday confessed that he was an All progressives Congress thug, who mobilized some other thugs from Ejule in Ofu Local Government Area of the state to set the house on fire.

It will be recalled that the victim, Mrs Salome Abuh, the Women Leader of Wada Aro Campaign Council, Ochadamu Ward, was burnt alive in her personal residence when she was resting after treatment from an injury sustained on election day

The State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Busari, while parading the suspect with five others, said the whole crisis erupted when there was a misunderstanding between one Gowon Simon and one Awolu Zekeri which led to the death of the latter.

He said the death of Zekeri led to the mobilization of some angry youths in the town, who moved to the house of one Simon Abu, who is an uncle to the suspect where the 60 years woman was burnt to death.

The Commissioner, who said other suspects are on the run, however, added that as soon as investigation is completed, the suspects will be arraigned in court.

