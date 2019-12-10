Maina: Court Adjourns to Wednesday for EFCC to Shield Witness

The trial of Abdulrasheed Maina could not go on Tuesday due to the inability of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to bring to court shield that would have been used for its 2nd witness.

When the case was called, counsel to EFCC, Halima Shehu, applied to Justice Okon Abang for the 2nd witness to be shielded in the interest of fair hearing and justice.

Shehu told the court that the application was brought in pursuant to Section 232(3) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

But Justice Abang told her that it was late for the shield to be set up as it would be wrong to ask counsel and other people in the courtroom to go out in order to setup the screening shield.

According to Abang: “That means you are calling for an adjournment because I cannot ask the learned counsel to leave the court,” he said.

The EFCC lawyer, therefore, applied for an adjournment to enable the anti-graft agency prepare for trial continuation.

Counsel to Maina, Mohammed Monguno, did not oppose the applicatio.

Justice Abang, therefore, adjourned the matter till Dec. 11 to allow the 2nd prosecution to be screened from others in the courtroom.

Abang ordered the posecution counsel to be in court early on Wednesday to make adequate preparation for the screen.

