Breaking News

NAF Neutralises Terrorists’ Meeting in Borno

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Defense and Security

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has neutralised some Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters at their hideout in Kollaram on the fringes of Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno.

NAF said the insurgents were obliterated as they assembled for a meeting at same area.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Daramola said the operation was conducted through the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE on Saturday.

“The operation was executed on Dec. 14, following credible intelligence reports indicating that some of the ISWAP leaders had assembled for a meeting in one of two buildings at the centre of the settlement.”

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets dispatched by the ATF to attack the location scored accurate hits on the target building completely obliterating it and killing its terrorists’ occupants,” he said.

Daramola said NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of terrorists in the North East.

Author: NewsAdmin

5130 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Welder Remanded over Alleged Attempted Kidnap of Chinese
by
254 Edo IDPs to Write JAMB Next Year
by
Shun Evil, Move Closer to God for Peace, Unity to Reign in Nigeria- Cleric Urges Nigerians

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

December 2019
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Headlines »