NBA Honours Obaseki with Merit Award on Human Development

The Benin branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA) has honoured Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo with merit award for human capacity building and development.

The award was presented to the governor at the 2019 Black and White NBA Dinner and Award night held in Benin on Friday.

The Chairman, branch, Mr Collins Ogiegbean, said the award was in recognition of the governor’s developmental strides in human capacity building.

In his remarks, Obaseki said the judiciary had continued to strengthen the rule of law and being a backbone of the Nigeria’s democracy.

He said he was working with the Chief Judge of the state to have a strategic master plan for the judiciary, going by the unique location of the state in the country.

“We must be a judicial hub, we have the benefit of having a court of Appeal, State and Federal High Courts, Industrial Court, there is no reason why we cannot make Edo a judicial hub in the South-South and South-East of Nigeria.

He said his administration would do all it could to have a strong judicial system, by having a culture of respect for the judiciary.

The governor also reiterated his administration’s commitment to digitalisation of the courts and strengthening of the state’s magistracy.

