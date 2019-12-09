New Visa Rules to Boost Economy of Nigeria – NIS

The Comptroller General (CGI) of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Muhammad Babandede, has said the Federal Government is planning to introduce a new visa regime to boost the economy.

Babandede spoke at the 2019 dinner and award night organised by the service in Abuja.

He explained that the new visa regime will be unveiled by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, before the end of the year.T

he CGI said the regime would put Nigeria in line with global practice, adding that the system would be transparent and that security would not be compromised.

“The e-visa policy will encourage investors to Nigeria, thereby generating Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for Nigeria and making Nigeria a most preferred destination through transparency in administration and facilitation of facilities by service.

“I assure you that it will be transparent and we will remove cash payment and ensure no security is compromised.

“It is a balance between facilitation, transparency and protection of national security,” he said.

Babandede assured all that the service would deliver on its mandate by putting in place an efficient border security and migration management to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture in 2020.

The CGI hailed the team that was recognised for developing a software for officers to take e- examinations.

“As you are aware, we are a regimented institution. We have done all we can in 2019 by dismissing officers for corruption, absenteeism, reduction of ranks of officers and investigating those who took money from applicants or ordinary Nigerians, illegally.

“So, having worked tirelessly, we should dedicate a day to commend those who have served well and this would also serve as an example to others so they can follow the right path.

“Governance is not about punishing people every day. It is also about rewarding and bridging gaps between officers and men by coming together, dining, dancing and rejoicing,” he said.

The awardees were drawn from all commands of the NIS and were recognised for gallantry, bravery, resourcefulness and expertise in the course of their duties in 2019.

The CGI also received an award presented to him by the Interior Minister, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Mrs Georgina Ekeoma-Ehuria.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

