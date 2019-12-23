Breaking News

No one appointed America world police, they should face their own issues – Femi Adeshina

Reacting to a U.S. report that includes Nigeria as one of the countries with religious freedom violations, Femi Adesina, the spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari mentioned in an interview with Channels Television that the presidency has again asked the U.S. to stop interfering in Nigeria’s matters.

It was reported that the U.S. placed Nigeria in the same category as Russia, Cuba and Uzbekistan for its attitude towards religious freedom.

The inclusion of Nigeria on the list was announced by the U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. They made reference to the killings of Shiite protesters and the violence in Nigeria’s middle belt as some of the reasons for its stance.

In its earlier reaction on Sunday, Nigeria government through Minister of Information, Lai Muhammad described the stance of the U.S. as an “orchestrated narrative that has long been discredited”.

The government also blamed the ‘political opposition’ for sparing “no resources in deriving political capital from the various security challenges in the country.”

However, rather than respond to the allegations in the report on Sunday, President Buhari through his spokesperson, Mr Adesina blasted the U.S. government for speaking about Nigeria.

“In international relations, you respect the internal affairs of other countries. The U.S. itself has enough to chew solving its own problems not to talk of poke-nosing into that of another country.”

“No man, no country, nobody has appointed them the police of the world, let them face their own issues”, Mr Adesina said.

This is not the first time Mr Adesina will be accusing the foreign governments of poke-nosing into Nigeria’s matter.

 

