NSCDC recovers N21m debts in Jigawa

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Crime, Defense and Security

The Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) said it had recovered about N21 million as debts from some residents of the state in the last quarter of 2019.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Alhaji Garba Muhammad, disclosed this in Dutse on Friday.

Muhammad said the amount was recovered following complaints received by the command from aggrieved creditors within the period under review.

He explained that the command has amicably resolved the disagreements between the debtors and their creditors.

The commandant added that the recovered funds were handed over to their owners after the resolution of the disagreements.

According to him, the corps will continue to ensure that residents of the state live in peace and harmony

Author: NewsAdmin

