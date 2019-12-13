NYSC: Considers Amputee for Presidential Award, Pays N32m for Artificial Limbs

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim says the scheme may consider a serving corps member who lost his limb for Presidential Award.

Ibrahim disclosed this on Friday when he led other officials of the NYSC to visit the corps member, Mr Nuruddeen Tahir at his family house in Gwarzo in Kano state.

According to him, the award will give the corps member the opportunity to get automatic employment with Federal Government.

Tahir was involved in an auto crash on his way back home after the 2019 Batch B stream ll orientation course in Taraba resulting in the amputation of his right arm.

Tahir had ealier lost left arm to a grinding machine at the age of 16.

The DG said that the NYSC had also paid N32 million to provide artificial limbs for the corps member.

He added that the artificial limps would enable him do things like writing and lifting of objects without problem.

Also speaking, the father of the 27 year old corps member, Alhaji Dahiru Dalhatu expressed gratitude for the gesture.

Dalhatu also commended the NYSC for paying for the replacement of his son’s limbs.

The doctor who was expected to administer the limbs, Dr Rufus Arumugam, said an order had already been placed for the artificial limbs in Scotland.

Arumugam added that the limbs would be delivered in a few days.

According to him, the limbs would come with remote control which would be used to move the hands based on what actions the patient wants to perform.

