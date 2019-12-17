OAU Loses Third Lecturer in 10 Days

Dr Victoria Adeniyi, another lecturer in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State has passed on making it the third of such incident that would occur in the university in a little over one week.

Until her death, the late Adeniyi was the acting Head, Department of Dramatic Arts of the university.

Besides Dr Nicholas Igbokwe, who was found dead in his office on Friday, the university also lost Prof Jerome Elusiyan who was shot dead by gunmen on Friday, December 13.

A statement by the OAU Public Relations Officer, Mr Abiodun Olanrewaju, to announce the passage of the late Adeniyi, on Sunday read, “Less than 48 hours after we lost a Professor of Paediatrics, Jerome Elusiyan, to the cold hands of death through the instrumentality of gunmen, it is too painful for us as a university to tearfully break the unpalatable news of the demise of another promising academic and a prominent member of OAU community, Dr Victoria Oluwaremilekun Adeniyi, who, until her death early this morning (Sunday) was the Acting Head, Department of Dramatic Arts of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile – Ife.

“The deceased lecturer, who directed this year’s convocation play, which was staged four days ago, was also yesterday, a part of the academic procession of the grand finale of the University’s 44th Convocation.

“The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, who was visibly unhappy, had visited the University’s Teaching Hospital and directed that necessary papers be filled for the conduct of a post mortem.”

The Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities, OAU chapter, Dr Adeola Egbedokun, in a chat, described the death of the lecturer as a “sad development.”

He said, “It is a sad news to us. The community is in grief. It is a grievous situation. I am short of words.”

