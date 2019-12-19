Sotitobire: Ondo Church Burnt in Error, Missing Child not yet Found -Ondo Police

Although, the church where a one-year-old baby boy, Eniola Kolawole, was declared missing on November 10, had been set ablaze by residents of the community, the police have said this was done in error as no missing child was found yet.

News had spread on Wednesday morning that the child had been found dead and buried at the church altar but the state’s police command say the news was false.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said people were baffled when police officers attached to B Division Station, Akure, arrived and began to beat residents and chase them away from the church.

Below is a statement by the police;

”The Ondo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public particularly the People of Ondo State that they should disregard the rumours making the rounds that the body of a recently declared missing boy in the state has been exhumed from Sotitobire church in Akure.

It is most unfortunate that this misleading information spearheaded by a popular TV station, has ignited a spontaneous reactions from the people leading to wanton destruction of properties and injuries to many. The church building was also set ablaze by irate youths.

Some of our officers despatched to the scene to contain the situation were pelted with stones with many of them sustaining injuries. Their patrol vehicle was also badly damaged. This rejoinder became necessary to disabuse the minds of many Nigerians who might have fallen for this wicked lies and propaganda.

The public should also not be hoodwinked by reports that the command has abandoned the investigation of the incident,as the case file is already on the way to the DPP for legal advice.

Notwithstanding this latest incident, more reinforcement has been sent to the scene to contain the situation.

Femi Joseph

PPRO, Ondo State

