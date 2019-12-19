Osinbajo Presides Over Last NEC Meeting in 2019

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday presided over the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting would be the last NEC meeting for the year 2019.

Nigeria’s constitution provided that the vice president should be the Chairman of NEC.

NEC meeting, held monthly, deliberates on economic planning efforts and programmes of the various levels of government in the country.

NEC comprises the 36 state governors, the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), minister of finance, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and some other government officials.

