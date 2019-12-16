Osun NMA Demands Justice Over Prof. Elusiyan’s Death

The Osun State Branch of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, yesterday expressed shock over the killing of its member and Medical Advisory Committee Chairman, CMAC, OAUTHC, Ile Ife, Professor Jerome Boluwayi Elusiyan by some alleged hoodlums, calling on the Federal Government to urgently tackle the country’s highways.

The medical doctors who also demanded justice for their late colleague appealed to the government to fish out the killers and punish appropriately.

In a press statement tagged: Restore our Hope in the Country”, and signed by the association’s Secretary, Dr Taofeek Akinniyi, the medical doctors said the unabated spate of attack on the country’s highways was becoming unbecomingly incessant, worrisome, and mind-boggling. Stating that the entire members of NMA nationwide, particularly, Osun State Branch has been thrown into what he described as“discombobulated melancholy” described his death as a colossal loss to the medical profession.

The late Prof Elusiyan, a renowned Paediatrician, was killed Friday while on his way back from Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital.

Before his death, he was an external examiner at the just-concluded paediatrics clinical examination of the Ambrose Ali University. Akinniyi said: “The gory incident was the machination of a bunch of mindless marauding bandits who were overzealous and executed their attack on this armless, innocent, and industrious citizen who was investing his quota towards the realization of increase manpower in the health sector.

“It is a reflection and manifestation of laxity in the operational capabilities and activities of relevant authorities saddled with the responsibility to secure and protect lives and property of citizens, who are becoming gradually pessimistic and hopeless.

“These bandits are emboldened with the imaginable gut to unleash various dimensions of criminalities on people plying our highways since the government is not demonstrating the genuine political will to stem the tide of highway security breach.” Akinniyi called on the government to be more effective in tackling insecurity.

