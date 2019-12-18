Passenger Jailed for Smoking on-Board Air Peace Plane

A passenger caught smoking on-board Air Peace plane has been found guilty by a Magistrate Court sitting in Ogba, Lagos and sentenced to two weeks imprisonment with the option of paying 200,000 Naira as a fine.

The passenger was seen smoking a cigarette and was accosted by the airline’s flight attendant, Adewale Oyebade.

According to a statement released on Wednesday by the Corporate Communications Executive of Air Peace, Stanley Olisa, this act contravenes a standing global aviation regulation of non-smoking in-flight.

He stated that Oyebade’s safety consciousness reiterates Air Peace’s commitment to global safety standards of protecting passengers and aircraft from harm

The Air Peace flight P4 7558 was from heading from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Lagos, Nigeria on December 11, 2019, when the incident happened.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

