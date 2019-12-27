PDP Begins Search for Next Presidential Candidate

Senator Walid Jibrin, Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party has said the party will soon commence a high level consultation and search for a candidate competent enough to fly its flag for the 2023 presidency.

Walid made this known while speaking with newsmen in Kaduna. He also mentioned that every interested and eligible member of the party from any part of Nigeria was free to aspire for the presidency on its platform.

When asked whether the PDP would adopt Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential election, the BoT chairman said the former vice-president, like every other Nigerian, could still contest if he so wishes.

“After all, Atiku couldn’t have been adjudged to have failed in the last presidential elections,” Walid said..

“Atiku is a Nigerian. Has he really failed in that (2019) election?“The case went from the tribunal to the appeal court and up to the Supreme Court.

“If Atiku wants, he has the right to do so and other people have the right to do so.

“Do you think it’s only Atiku that wants to contest?” he asked.

Continuing, Walid said, “On the presidential candidate, the National Working Committee, in consultation with all relevant organs, will reveal the plan about our presidential candidate.

“I don’t think there is anything wrong in allowing anybody from any zone to show interest, but our collective decision will bring out an agreeable candidate.”

