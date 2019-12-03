PDP: New Party Leader Appointed!

Senator (Dr) Suleiman Nazif (Wakilin Arewa) has been appointed as the new Deputy National Chairman (North) of the PDP by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A statement by PDP National Publicity Secretary,Kola Ologbondiyan The approval was disclosed this in furtherance of section 47 (6) of the Constitution of the PDP.

The statement read: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the nomination of Senator (Dr) Suleiman Nazif (Wakilin Arewa) as the new Deputy National Chairman, North, of the PDP.

“The approval is in furtherance of section 47 (6) of the Constitution of the PDP. Senator Nazif was a one-time member of the House of Representatives and two-time Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where he served as Chairman, Senate Committee on Labour and Productivity as well as Chairman, Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“He is a nationalist, grassroots politician, philanthropist and holds a degree in Water Resources and Environmental Engineering as well as a Masters degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy (MAID) from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

He also holds several Honorary Doctorate Degrees and Awards locally and internationally, in addition to numerous traditional titles.

