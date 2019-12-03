Breaking News

PDP: New Party Leader Appointed!

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Senator (Dr) Suleiman Nazif (Wakilin Arewa) has been appointed as the new Deputy National Chairman (North) of the PDP by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A statement by PDP National Publicity Secretary,Kola Ologbondiyan The approval was disclosed this in furtherance of section 47 (6) of the Constitution of the PDP.

The statement read: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the nomination of Senator (Dr) Suleiman Nazif (Wakilin Arewa) as the new Deputy National Chairman, North, of the PDP.

“The approval is in furtherance of section 47 (6) of the Constitution of the PDP. Senator Nazif was a one-time member of the House of Representatives and two-time Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where he served as Chairman, Senate Committee on Labour and Productivity as well as Chairman, Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“He is a nationalist, grassroots politician, philanthropist and holds a degree in Water Resources and Environmental Engineering as well as a Masters degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy (MAID) from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

He also holds several Honorary Doctorate Degrees and Awards locally and internationally, in addition to numerous traditional titles.

Author: NewsAdmin

4951 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
People with Disabilities Plead with Obaseki to Pass Bill
by
Recruitment: Court Dismisses PSC’s Suit Against IGP 
by
Police Accuse IPOB Members of Killing 2 Police Officers in Anambra

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

December 2019
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Headlines »