PDP, Others React to Kalu’s Judgement

Following the judgement of Mr. Kalu on Thursday, 5th December, The Peoples Democratic Party said the conviction of Kalu did not show any serious fight against graft by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in an interview on Thursday, said the trial of Kalu predated Buhari’s administration.

Ologbondiyan said, “What year did the trial of Kalu begin? Who was in power then? As far as we are concerned, until Buhari begins to try members of his cabinet and the people that have been accused of corruption under him, we have not seen any fight against corruption.

“The trial of Orji Kalu predates Buhari’s administration. So there is no need for the APC and President Buhari’s government to gloat over any conviction. If Buhari wants to really fight corruption, he should look inward.”

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Abia State, Donatus Nwankpa, said in an interview with the News

Agency of Nigeria that he was disappointed by the judgment.

Nwankpa said, “The party will meet to take a position on the judgment but as an individual, I am very saddened by the judgment.

However, the Buhari Media Organisation said the conviction and sentencing of Uzor-Kalu was further a proof that the war against corruption was in full swing.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, the BMO argued that the conviction of a high ranking APC chieftain proved that the courts were indeed independent.

“For some time, the Peoples Democratic Party and its supporters have been casting aspersion on the anti-corruption crusade.

An anti-corruption advocacy group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, hailed the judgment and commended the EFCC for the diligent prosecution of the case.

SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oludare, said, “The judgment will send a strong message that public officials will be held to account for corruption, regardless of the status. The Nigerian authorities have to do more to bring to justice high-ranking politicians suspected of grand corruption regardless of their status or political affiliations, and fully recover stolen public funds.”

