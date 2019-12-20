BREAKING: PDP Youth Leader, 3 Others in Car Crash, 1 Killed

A popular politician in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Yemi Adeniran who was returning from Abuja, after the Supreme Court judgement on the governorship election in Oyo State has died in a ghastly automobile accident on Thursday morning. According to a source, Adeniran, a former students (NANS) leader who left Abuja on a commercial vehicle had reached Adegbayi, a suburb of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital when the accident occurred.

Also in the vehicle was the youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Oyo State, Asiwaju Adekola Adeoye and three others currently in intensive care at an undisclosed hospital.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps Mrs. Uche Chukura who confirmed the incident told Daily Trust that “It is true there was an accident at Adegbayi this morning and our men rescued the victims. As at the time of the incident, there was no causality but I’ll get back to you on Friday when we do our follow up,” she said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

