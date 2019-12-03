People with Disabilities Plead with Obaseki to Pass Bill

They made the call on Monday in Benin, during a rally organised to mark this year’s International Day of Persons With Disabilities.

Addressing journalists at the state NUJ secretariat, Chairman of the Association, Henry Ebose, said they were excited that early this year, President Muhammadu Buhari’s accented to discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018.

He expressed worry that for the past eight years, Edo State House of Assembly has been struggling to pass a law to protect persons with disabilities from all forms of abuse of their fundamental human rights, even when states like Jigawa, Bauchi, Plateau, Kano, Kogi and others have passed the disability law in their states.

Ebose noted that if passed, the bill will resolve “major challenges confronting people with disabilities in Edo State, including discrimination on the grounds of disabilities, exclusion from governance, inaccessible social infrastructure and limited access to information and communication.

“We call on the Executive Governor to issue an Executive Order directing all ministries and agencies to ensure that their programs and services are inclusive of Persons With disabilities.

“We also call on the Edo State House of Assembly to support Persons with disabilities in the state and complement the efforts of the Executive arm by taking appropriate measure for a speedy passage of the billing favour of persons with disabilities in the state,” he said.

The association however thanked Governor Obaseki for the employment and empowerment of some of their members, which they said have brought relieve to the persons and their families.