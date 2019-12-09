Breaking News

Police Arrest 24 ‘Awawa’ Cult Members in Lagos

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Officers of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested 24 members of a dreaded cult group, ‘Awawa Boys.’

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana on Sunday said the arrest took place on Thursday at about 11:00 am.

He said the Special Strike Force established by CP Hakeem Odumosu to tackle the menace of cultism, gangsterism, traffic robbery, street violence and other social vices in Lagos State made the arrest at Mosafejo, Oshodi.

“They are mostly members of Awawa boys and Eiye confraternity. They are responsible for a series of traffic robberies and violent crimes within Oshodi and environs. The suspects will be charged to court,” he said.

Author: NewsAdmin

5034 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
New Visa Rules to Boost Economy of Nigeria – NIS
by
Pupils Attack Teacher After Allegedly Taking Hard Drugs
by
FG Warns on Dire Consequences of Illicit Financial Flows on Development of ACP countries

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

December 2019
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Headlines »