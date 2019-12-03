Police Rescue Abducted Corper in Lagos

The police in Lagos said they have rescued a National Youth Service Corps member who was abducted on Friday on her way to attend a Community Development Service (CDS) meeting at Epe Local Government.

Faith Onyiwara was rescued in a swampy forest around Ilamija Nla in Epe on Tuesday at 2:20 a.m.

Bala Elkana, the police spokesperson, said the kidnapper was also arrested after a gun battle with the police, where he sustained injuries.

Mr Elkana said the rescue mission was headed by Hakeem Odumosu, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

Miss Onyiwara, who is serving at ABC Farm, Ilamija Nla Village, was abducted by a team of kidnappers headed by Moses Ofeye, a 31-year old man from Ondo State, of Ijaw origin, according to the police.

“The abductors demanded for the ransom of N50m but later reduced to N400,000 from the Farm Manager to be dropped at Ijebu Ososa area. But no ransom was paid,” the police said.

Mr Ofeye was arrested after sustaining injuries from the gun battle with the police, the police stated.

The corps member was taken to the hospital for medical attention due to the shock and trauma she experienced and long-distance trek.

Mr Elkana added that she is in stable condition and has been handed over to the Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC and her family by the Commissioner of Police.

