Police Rescue Mubi DPO from Kidnappers

The Adamawa Police Command has confirmed the rescue of DSP Ahijo Muhammad, DPO of Mubi Division, Adamawa State, who was kidnapped a fortnight ago by unidentified persons.

DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, the state Command’s Spokesman, confirmed the development late Saturday in Yola.

Nguroje explained that Muhammad was rescued on Saturday evening by Police Operation Puff Ader/Operation Farauta in Mubi.

In a video clip that surfaced Friday, the kidnappers had vowed that they would kill the DPO if N20m was not coughed out for his freedom.

“DSP Ahijo Muhammad, DPO Mubi North, was rescued from the hands of his abductors unharmed and healthy.

”The Command Anti Kidnap Unit is now investigating the matter with a view to arresting the fled kidnappers” Nguroje said late Saturday.

Muhammad was abducted about two weeks ago while travelling from Yola to Mubi.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

