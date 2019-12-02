Police Accuse IPOB Members of Killing 2 Police Officers in Anambra

The Anambra Police Command said on Monday that one Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor ‘m’ (a member of the proscribed IPOB) and others in Oraifite area of the state allegedly killed two police officers.

In a statement by spokesman of the command, Haruna Mohammed, said a case of aduction assault occasioning harm and malicious damage to property was reported at the station in Oraifite.

“Following the report, police patrol teams led by the Area Commander, in Oraifite, ACP Oliver Abbey mobilised and rushed to the scene in order to arrest the suspect who declined Police invitation.

“However, as soon as police arrived the house, armed men suspected to be IPOB members descended on the police, set ablaze one patrol vehicle and attacked them with rifles and machetes. As a result of the attack, two police officers whose identities are being withheld were killed by the suspected IPOB members while others were inflicted with machete cuts.

“The injured personnels were rushed to the Hospital for medical attention and are presently receiving treatment. Consequently, the Command deployed reinforcements from the State Headquarters comprising of PMF, SARS and Special Anti Cult Units in conjunction with the Army/other Sister agencies who cordoned off the area in order to fish out the culprits,while Joint patrol are still ongoing in the town to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

“Meanwhile, some arrests were made and the Commissioner of Police CP John B.Abang,fdc who is on his way to the scene has vowed to bring perpetrators of this dastardly act to justice'” the statement said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

