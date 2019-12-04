President Buhari approves appointment of 9 permanent secretaries

Breaking News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the appointment of nine permanent secretaries.

Mrs Folasade Yemi-Esan, acting Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), made this known in a statement by Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Director, Communications, office of the HCSF.

According to Yemi-Esan, the new Federal Permanent Secretaries are; Mr Musa Hassan Borno State; Mr Ahmed Aliyu from Niger State; Mrs Olushola Idowu from Ogun State and Mr Andrew Adejoh from North–Central Zone.

Others are Mr Umar Tijjani from North–East Zone; Dr Nasir Gwarzo from North–West Zone; Mr Nebeolisa Anako from South–East Zone; Mr Fashedemi Peter from South–West Zone and Dr Evelyn Ngige from South–South Zone.

Yemi-Esan said their swearing-in and assignment of portfolios would be announced in due course

