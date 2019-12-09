Breaking News

Pupils Attack Teacher After Allegedly Taking Hard Drugs

Some pupils of the Zappa Secondary School in Asaba, the Delta State capital, have been arrested by the police after they allegedly launched an attack on one of their teachers.

They were said to have carried out the act after allegedly taking hard drugs.

It was gathered that the pupils, who completed their first term examination on Friday, attacked the teacher while he was on his way home.

The teacher, according to an eyewitness, was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, for treatment as he suffered a broken forehead.

It was learnt that policemen from the ‘A’ Division Police Station, Asaba, were immediately alerted and they arrested some pupils on the school premises.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, were not successful as several calls put across to her mobile phone were not answered.

An activist, Victor Ojei, who rushed to the scene of the incident, said hard drugs had caused a lot of damage to some secondary pupils in the state.

He state: “The teacher was attacked and rushed to the FMC for treatment. Hard drugs are now being consumed by secondary school pupils in Delta State.

“These kids now take all forms of hard drugs and get intoxicated and start fighting their teachers. They broke his forehead.”

