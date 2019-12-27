RCCG Pastor, Two Children Drown in Swimming Pool

A pastor and his two children who drowned in a swimming pool at a holiday resort in the Costa del Sol, have been identified as Gabriel Diya, 52, his daughter Comfort Diya, 9, and his son Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16.

They died on Christmas Eve. They were found unresponsive in a pool after Comfort struggled in the water and her brother and father reportedly tried to rescue her.

According to his Facebook page, Diya was minister in charge at Open Heavens in Charlton, south-east London, which is part of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

According to Spanish police, Comfort got into difficulty while playing in one of the swimming pools at the resort. Her father and older brother jumped in to try to save her but also struggled in the water.

A witness revealed that Diya’s wife, Olubunmi, stayed calm and prayed as CPR was performed on her husband and children. Their daughter, Favour, 14, was also on the holiday but was unharmed.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

