Rep. Member Gives N2m Grant to 150 Constituents in Ondo State

Mr Tajudeen Adefisoye, a member of the House of Representatives representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency has disbursed over N2 million grant to no fewer than 150 traders in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Adefisoye of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who presented the money on Monday in Idanre, said that the grant was the first tranche, adding that he would soon extend it to Ifedore Local Government Area of the state.

He urged the beneficiaries to ensure judicious use of the N15, 000 grant given to each of them, assuring them of higher amount in 2020.

The lawmaker said he would soon build a mini-stadium in Idanre to provide avenue for youths to be engaged in sports.

“This is the beginning of better things for the good people of Idanre. This is not a repayable but a grant for our traders.

“But, I will insist that this grant must be channeled into your businesses. I can assure you that all traders that judiciously use this grant will definitely get a higher one in the first quarter of 2020.

“I can also assure that what we have captured in the 2020 budget alone for our people is far more than what have been doing in the last 18 years.

“All round development will soon be witnessed in Idanre.

“There is an assurance that failed roads in Idanre will be reconstructed and potable water will soon become available for the use of our people, particularly the rural dwellers.

Community Grant Disbursement, a quarterly support for traders across the two local government areas that make Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, kicked off in Idanre.

The event was witnessed by leading traditional rulers in Idanre, State Executive Council members of SDP, party members and supporters of the lawmaker.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Oloniyo Aina, thanked Adefisoye for not reneging on his electoral promise of providing a better alternative for them.

Also a trader, Mrs Kemi Aladetuyi lauded the legislator for putting smiles on the faces of women in the town.

