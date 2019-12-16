Shun Evil, Move Closer to God for Peace, Unity to Reign in Nigeria- Cleric Urges Nigerians

A cleric, Prophet Adewale Adekoya, has urged Nigerians to move closer to God and shun all evil acts as an individual and as a nation for peace and unity to reign in the country.

Adekoya, who is the Senior Pastor, Christ Apostolic Church, Mountain of Mercy, Jehovah Jireh in Abule Egba, Lagos, made the plea at the Church’s Annual Thanksgiving Service on Sunday in Lagos.

“If Nigerians can go back to God, there will be peace in the country.

“Hardship as popularly said by people has been in existence for many years even, before we were born.

“It will continue, unless we move closer to God as an individual and as a nation in general,” he said.

The cleric said that God was willing and ready to end the sufferings of Nigerians, only if they could move closer to Him.

According to him, God will put an end to all the challenges facing the country in as much as we citizens are ready to trust and rely on Him.

“What people are after now is money, money, not the will of God, that is why the country is facing so many challenges of banditry, insurgency, money rituals and kidnapping.

“And these are the signs of the end time according to the word of God; it is only God that can bring solutions to all the challenges in the country and Nigeria is going to be great,” he said.

In his remarks, Pastor Dapo Owoeye of the same church, said that majority of Christians have shifted their focusses from God and turned to miracle seeker.

“The Bible says seek first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness and all other things shall be added unto you”,

Rather than seeking Kingdom of God, people are only after the wordly things.

“Today people leave what God said and follow their selfish interest that’s why the society is full of ritualists, kidnappers, bandits among others.

“God has not changed; ours is just to obey all the righteousness and follow His steps and instructions for blessings and favour to be our portions,” he said.

Speaking, Mrs Funmilayo Okunnu, the Chairperson in charge of the 2019 Annual Thanksgiving thanked God Almighty for giving the church the opportunity to witness another thanksgiving service.

Okunnu urged government at all levels to assist the masses by formulating policies that would create job opportunities for the teaming youths.

“Majority of people in this country are living below a dollar per day, which is not supposed to be so; the standard of living is low compare with other developed countries.

“We urge the governments to assist farmers to ensure adequate food supply for the benefit of the masses.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

