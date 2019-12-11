Breaking News

Uber, Bolt, Others not Banned at Airports – FAAN

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: Recent News

The Management of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said it did not ban Uber, Bolt and others at Lagos and other airports in the country.

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, the General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, said in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday that the attention of FAAN was drawn to an online report, which she said was false.

Yakubu said: “We will like to state with all emphasis that passengers and the general public are free to use whatever means or mode convenient to transport themselves to the Lagos and other airports in Nigeria.

“We will, therefore, like to use this medium to inform the general public that the said signpost did not emanate from FAAN.

“Our security personnel have been instructed to remove the signpost and investigate the issue.”

Author: NewsAdmin

5087 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Housewife Seeks For Divorce Over Lack of Care
by
Painter Bags 7 Years Imprisonment for Stealing N1200 Diesel
by
Sex For Grades: Create Platforms for Students to Rate Lecturers Anonymously- Gender Activist

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

December 2019
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Headlines »