Vandalism: Nine Anambra communities Thrown Into darkness

On Monday, 9th December, the Enugu Electricity Distribution (EEDC) reported that about nine communities were affected by the power outage resulting from vandalism of Enugwu-Ukwu 33KV line.

The Head of EEDC Communications Department, Mr Emeka Ezeh, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka.

Ezeh said the vandalism on its installation was carried out early Sunday and that valuable equipment were carted away from the line which transmits to Enugwu-Ukwu, Abagana, Ukpo and Nimo 11KV feeders.

He said the communities affected were, Enugwu-Ukwu, Abagana, Ukpo, Nimo, Nawfia, Umuokpu, Abba, Ifitedunu and parts of Amawbia, left without electricity supply.

According to him, EEDC regrets to inform her esteemed customers under Enugwu-Ukwu 33KV line that the current loss of supply being experienced is as a result of the vandalism of the 33KV network feeding them.

“This network radiates from Agu Awka Transmission Substation, Awka, Anambra.

“Materials carted away include five spans of aluminum conductors, all fiber cross-arms and 33KV pot insulators and also a broken high tension pole.

“Consequently, our customers in the entire Enugwu-Ukwu, Abagana, Ukpo, Nimo, Nawfia, Umuokpu, Abba,

Ifitedunu and parts of Amawbia are without electricity supply,” he said.

Ezeh said that efforts were on to fix the problem and restore power supply.

He urged customers of EEDC to see protection of its installations as a shared responsibility.

“Plans are on to address this challenge and we assure our customers that supply will be restored as soon as repairs and replacement are completed.

“EEDC remains committed to providing her esteemed customers with improved service delivery, while soliciting for their continued support in ensuring that such an incident does not occur in the network,” he said.

