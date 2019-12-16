Welder Remanded over Alleged Attempted Kidnap of Chinese

Peter Agwo, A 32-year-old welder, was remanded on the orders of a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Monday for attempting to kidnap a Chinese national.

The Magistrate, Mrs E.N. Ojuromi, ordered that Agwo should be kept at the Ikoyi Correctional Facililty pending advice of the state Director of Public Prosecutions.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 13, 2020.

Agwo, a resident of Agege, Lagos State, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy to kidnap, attempt to kidnap and assault.

Earlier, Prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at 7.30p.m., on Oct. 18, at Ifako Ijaiye area of Lagos State.

He said that the defendant and his accomplices, who were still at large, broke into the apartment of the complainant,

Mr Shanyue Ding, and attempted to kidnap him for a ransom.

According to him, Ding raised an alarm that attracted his neighbours.

He said that the accomplices took to their heels, leaving the defendant, who was apprehended by the neighbours.

Oriabure further told the court that the defendant also inflicted injuries on the complainant’s back and hands while he was attempting to tie him with a rope.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 3 and 4(c) of the Kidnapping (Prohibition) Law of Lagos State, 2017, and Section 172 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

