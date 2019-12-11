Wike, Oshiomhole Clash at Book Launch

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, clashed on Tuesday at the presentation of Eric Osagie’s book, “The Big Interviews,” in Abuja.

At the event which held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, both Oshiomhole and Wike slogged out to the entertainment of the audience.

When Oshiomhole spoke, he praised his party for allowing the rule of law to reign and one-man-one vote.

Oshiomhole was applauded by the crowd with his delivery, when he called on media practitioners to be more courageous, particularly when taking on men in power.

The former governor cited an instance when a foreign journalist once took on an unnamed Nigerian President a few years ago on the scourge of population control, saying that the ex-President was wrong to have spoken on the subject matter when Nigerians were yet to be told the number of his children and wives.

According to Oshiomhole: “How could he speak on population control when Nigerians didn’t even know the number of his wives, both registered and unregistered? Nigerians didn’t know the number of his children and I think leaders should learn to practice what they preach.”

Wike countered that by asking the audience whether the country is enjoying the rule of law under the APC-led government.

The audience’s response was a resounding ‘No.’ Encouraged by the response, Wike went on to give a long list of the failures of the APC in power.

According to Wike: “Let me begin from where the APC national chairman stopped. Where are some of you who did Occupy Nigeria? Do you still write and speak the way you used to do? Who are those now sponsoring all manner of bills against free speech?” he asked as Oshiomhole and his predecessor, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun reeled in laughter.

Wike chided Oshiomhole for what he called a deliberate ploy to mislead Nigerians into thinking that he still wore the khaki of old when he was a labour leader, saying “the kind of safari he wears now are different.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

