Woman Sentenced to Death for Killing Co-wife, 7 Step Children

A woman, Agnes Nwefuru, who set her co-wife and her seven children ablaze has been sentenced to death.

Ebonyi State High Court in Abakaliki, that passed the sentence on Monday, after finding the convict guilty of murder, said she has to die by hanging.

Delivering the judgement, the presiding judge, Uwabunkonye Onwosi, declared that the prosecution proved that the defendant was guilty of the murder charge preferred against her.

“Nwefuru Agnes is found guilty of murder and is hereby convicted. The term of her sentence is that she be hanged by the neck until she is dead,” the judge ruled.

Agnes was found guilty of killing her co-wife and seven step-children.

The Ebonyi State Government had in a suit no.HAW/13C/2017, brought against the convict, accused her of setting ablaze the house of her co-wife, Felicia Nwefuru, killing her and her seven children in the process.

The prosecution also accused the convict of burning her own house during the act to hide the crime.

She was said to have removed all her belongings and that of her children, ”took them to a safe place outside the house before committing the act,” before setting the house ablaze.

In 2017, eight members of a family were burnt to death following a mysterious fire that engulfed their house around 3 a.m. at Ogboji community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Two persons survived the inferno: the husband of both women, Sylvanus Nwefuru and Ukamaka Nwefuru, one of the victim’s daughters.

The fire razed the two thatched houses in the compound.

