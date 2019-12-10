Yahaya Blames Predessesor for Corruption Rating by NBS

The governor of Gombe state has blamed the former governor of the state for the recent statistics by Nigerian Bureau of Statistics on corruption index of states which placed Gombe as the second most corrupt state in the country.

The governor stated this on Monday at the World Anti-Corruption Day organised by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Gombe.

He said, “We are ready to fight corruption and we will take this campaign against corruption to the next level.

According to President Muhammadu Buhari, if you don’t kill corruption, corruption will kill you.

“No one is surprised by the rating by NBS. The last administration plundered the state.

Despite the Federal Government’s bailout, budget support, it could not pay retirees.

My presence here is an attestation that we have zero tolerance for corruption.

“Both elected and appointed officials must eschew corruption and citizens should expose those involved. We shall act appropriately with the support of relevant agencies to bring culprits to justice.”

