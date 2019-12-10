Yuletide: Police Assures Anambra Residents of Safety

The Police Command in Anambra has assured the residents of the state of its commitment to ensure adequate security of lives and property during and after the festive periods.

Mr John Abang, the Commissioner of Police in the state, gave the assurance stating that the high technology surveillance equipment, provided by Anambra Gov.Willie Obiano administration, had been deployed to combat crime and criminality that might arise either now or during the yuletide.

“Anambra is the only state in Africa where such equipment is used and it must be professionally used to achieve its intended goal,” he said.

The police boss said that officers and men under his command would work optimally to ensure that the people sleep with their two eyes closed during the festive and after the period.

He urged the citizens of the state residing in other parts of the states to feel free to visit home and celebrate the festive season with their loved ones.

Abang urged residents to be law abiding and go about their legitimate businesses without fear, assuring them that the police would do their best to ensure peace, during and after the festive periods

