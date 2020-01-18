18 killed, 22 Wounded in Multiple Bomb Blast in Borno – Police

On Saturday, the Police Commissioner in Borno State, Mr Damian Chukwu, confirmed that 18 persons were killed while 22 others were injured in the Friday attack.

Chukwu said that a male and two female suicide bombers detonated themselves at the Kasuwar Kifi in Konduga.

He explained that the injured persons were referred to the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri.

The commissioner added that normalcy has, however, been restored to the area.

However, the National Emergency Management Emergency zonal coordinator, Bashir Garza, put the death toll at 17 and 51 injured.

A source had told the News Agency of Nigeria that no fewer than 22 persons were killed and 28 others injured in the suicide bombing.

A witness, Idrissa Bana, reported that the three suicide bombers simultaneously detonated the Improvised Explosive Devices on their bodies in the crowded market.

Bana said that the explosives killed 22 persons and 28 others sustained injuries, adding that those injured were evacuated to a hospital in Maiduguri.

“There were a lot of people doing last minute shopping when the suicide bombers hit the market,” he said.

A competent security source confirmed the incident, adding that at the moment the identity of the suicide bombers and exact number of causalities could not be ascertain for now.

