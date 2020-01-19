19 bag First Class as JABU Holds 10th Convocation

Nineteen students of Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU), Ikeji-Arakeji, in Osun State will be graduating with First Class honours as the institution holds its 10th convocation on Friday.

Prof. Kola Sonaike, the Vice Chancellor of the university, stated this at Ikeji-Arakeji on Monday during a press briefing heralding the convocation.

Sonaike said that 501 students would be given first degree certificates across 23 undergraduate programmes of the institution while 27 students would be awarded postgraduate certificates.

“The graduands are in the following categories: 19 of the students have secured first class honours, 175 have second class honours upper grade, 225 second class honours lower grade and 82 have third class grade.

“Another category of 27 students will be awarded postgraduate certificates.

“Seven of them will have postgraduate diploma certificates while the remaining 20 will be given Masters degree certificates,” he stated.

According to him, six eminent Nigerians will be conferred with honorary doctorate degree awards on Friday.

“The recipients have actively engaged themselves in the pursuit of service for the global community and humanity.

“They are Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of House of Representatives, Gov. Isiaka Oyetola of Osun and Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

“Others are Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mrs Victoria Samson, the Managing Director of Bovas Company Limited and Mr Emmanuel Aderemi Awode, the Chairman of Chemstar Group of Companies, Lagos,” he said.

The vice-chancellor noted that the best graduating student, Joseph Temitope, in the university had a CGPA of 4.80.

Sonaike, who described the university as an entrepreneural-based institution, said JABU was aimed at creating job creators and self-sufficient students.

“We are determined to ensure continuous improvement in the quality of our academic programmes for the production of highly qualified and skilled graduates who will be self-reliant and job creators.

“Our university is structured into five colleges, comprising 23 programmes, and fully accredited and the College of Postgraduate Studies with 25 programmes at postgraduate diploma, masters and doctoral levels,” he said.

Sonaike stated that the institution’s staff welfare was also paramout to the management, adding that all deserving workers got promoted while salaries were being paid regularly.

He promised that many notable activities and ongoing projects in the university would be perfected and concluded.

