2 Friends Arraigned over Alleged Theft of Human Hair Wig

Two friends who allegedly stole a wig with valued N150,000 were on Tuesday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused, Blessing Titus, 18 and Blessing Egbo, 21, both restaurant attendants, reside at 1, Joseph Shoronke St., Agbelekale, Abule Egba, Lagos.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Innocent Odugbo told the court that the offence was committed on Dec. 8, 2019 at Adam and Eve Restaurant, Abule Egba.

Odugbo alleged that the defendants stole a super double drawn human hair wig valued at N150,000, property of one Precious Ogechi.

The prosecutor told the court that the complainant went to the restaurant to eat and being their former staff, the two accused persons admired her wig and she removed it for them to see.

“She forgot her wig and went back to take it, but it could not be found,” he said.

The offences according to the prosecutor contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs S. K. Matepo admitted the accused to a bail of N50,000 each with one surety in like sum.

Matepo adjourned the case till Jan. 29, for mention.

