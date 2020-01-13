2019: FRSC Arrests 28,998 Traffic Offenders in Anambra

The Sector Commander, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, told newsmen on Monday in Awka, that there was 41 per cent increase in the number of traffic offenders arrested in 2019 compared with the 2018 record of 20,621.

Kumapayi said the corps increased the enforcement of road safety laws in 2019 which led to high number of arrests, adding that it would ensure higher enforcement in 2020.

According to him, seat belt violation was the most prevalent offence for the arrests.

Kumapayi said that the Corps’ Mobile Court Operation also arrested 35 traffic offenders in 2019, convicted 33, while two cases were discharged.

“We also impounded a total number of 13, 208 vehicles in 2019; that is about 37 per cent increase when compare to 2018 where 9,665 vehicles were impounded,’’ he said.

Kumapayi, while reeling out the statistics of road traffic crashes during the festive period, said no fewer than 57 people were involved in road crashes involving cars, minibuses, motorcycles, trucks, tankers and trailers.

“We recorded a total number of 19 road crashes, two deaths and 40 injured people between Dec. 15, 2019 and Jan. 6, 2020.

“Our analysis shows that the top five causes of the road accidents were speeding, wrongful overtaking, dangerous driving, tyres burst and brake failure.

“We identified Nteje-Onitsha Road as the most prevalent route in cases of accident fatality within the period under review.

“Similarly, Upper-Iweka Road, Head Bridge and Ihiala-Orifite were also identified as routes with high record of road crashes.

“We are working hard to check those routes,’’ he said.

The commander said that the corps would sustain its collaboration with other security agencies to ensure a safe motoring environment for the year.

“We were able to achieve so much in 2019 through our public enlightenment programmes, advocacy visits to Churches, Mosques, schools and parks, as well as road shows.

“We have set plans in motion to consolidate on what we achieved in 2019.

“We shall embark on massive public enlightenment programmes in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

“Our goal is to reduce road crashes, and if there will be a crash, let there be no death,’’ he said.

Kumapayi thanked Gov. Willie Obiano for his support via the procurement of vehicles for the intensification of patrol and rescue operations along routes with high crash records to further reduce casualties.

