4 Seminarians Kidnapped In Kaduna

The identities of the four students kidnapped from their dormitory at a Catholic seminary in Kaduna State, by gunmen disguised as soldiers, have been revealed as Pius Kanwai, Peter Umenukor (23), Stephen Amos (23) and Michael Nnadi (18).

The attackers raided the Good Shepherd Catholic Major Seminary in the early hours of Thursday after breaking through the fence surrounding the living quarters of the seminary. .

They stole laptops and phones before kidnapping the four seminarians who were first year student of Philosophy.

A source revealed that the kidnappers made contact with family members of the seminarians Jan. 11, “but never pronounced any amount of money as ransom.”

