Breaking News

Adele’s Drastic Weight Loss Draws Attention

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: Entertainment, International News

Singer Adele who is currently vacationing in Anguilla and TMZ has released her photos which have fans concerned about her appearance, saying that she is too thin. .

People took to social media and made the singer’s weight a topic of discussion, while others have voiced concerns about her health.

However many other furiously defended the singer – applauding her new figure and warning other fans to leave her alone.

She is believed to have lost three stone over the past 12 months thanks to a strict regime of healthy eating, reformer pilates, using weights in the gym, and cutting down on sugar.

Author: NewsAdmin

5236 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Iran Offers $80m Bounty for Trump’s Head
by
Buhari Receives Guinea Bissau President-elect, Embalo, Affirms Stance on Stability
by
No one appointed America world police, they should face their own issues – Femi Adeshina

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

January 2020
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Headlines »